Angel, Neil reveal most romantic part of civil wedding

MANILA – It has been a week since Angel Locsin and Neil Arce revealed that they have already tied the knot, but they are still on cloud nine up to this day.

In an interview with “Rated Korina” as a married couple, the two shared what they think was the most romantic part of their civil wedding.

“Nung sinabi po na, ‘You’re now man and wife,’ the reality will hit you. Ako kasi, yung na-feel ko noon was excitement: 'Okay, it’s the start of a new life with Angel',” Arce said.

While they planned to have a bigger celebration, it is no secret that their wedding did not happen the way they wanted it to because of the pandemic.

“We were supposed to go to Finland for our pre-nup. Pero dahil nga na-declare na mag-ECQ tayo nung first ECQ pa, kailangan namin i-consider yung safety ng lahat and kung makakabalik ba kami ng Pilipinas. Baka mag-stay tayo doon, tapos hindi natin alam kung kailan tayo babalik,” Locsin shared.

“And then ito, bago rin tayo mag-declare ng third ECQ din, paalis din kami dapat for Spain naman for pre-nup. Kaya lang, hindi rin natuloy kasi nagka-Delta variant,” she added.

Despite this, Locsin said everything still worked out for her and Arce because they had more time with their families before they actually got married.

“Yung mga travels lang yung nahirapan. Actually for me, mas nakatulong kasi nagkaroon kami ng time to prepare. Naayos namin yung bahay na lilipatan namin. Nagkaroon ako ng maraming time with my family, siya rin sa pamilya niya. Nasulit naman namin yung mga panahon na hindi pa kami kinakasal,” she said.

According to Arce, they are still planning to have a bigger wedding in the future.

“Hindi pa namin binibitawan yung vows namin. Simple vows lang muna na, ‘till death do us part.’ Mga ganun lang muna. Pero yung personal vows, doon sa main wedding po namin sa Christian wedding,” he said.