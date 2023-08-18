Yves Flores with "Lola Igna" Angie Ferro. Instagram/@yvesfloreszeroseven



MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Yves Flores is mourning the death of screen veteran Angie Ferro, who died on August 17.

She was 86.

The two worked together in the 2019 movie "Lola Igna." Ferro portrayed Lola Igna, the great-grandmother of Flores' character Tim.

Sharing photos taken on the set of their film, Flores bade farewell to Ferro and told her that she can finally rest.

He also asked the screen veteran to guide him and give him strength to continue his work as an actor.

"Pahinga na po kayo," he said. "Nawa'y lagi niyo po akong gabayan at bigyan ng lakas ng loob para patuloy [na] umarte."

Ferro passed away on Thursday afternoon, according to her granddaughter Lorelie, who did not disclose the cause of her death.

Ferro received recognition for her performance in "Lola Igna," which scored her the Best Actress plum in the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. She was also nominated for Gawad ng Urian Best Actress for the same role.

She also starred in the 1978 film "Pagputi ng uwak...Pag-itim ng Tagak" and the 2004 movie "Ebolusyon ng Isang Pamilyang Pilipino."

Her last film project was the horror title "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," which also saw her in the title role with Joshua Garcia as her onscreen grandson.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Film Restoration and the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences also mourned Ferro's death through their respective social media pages.



