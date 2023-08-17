Veteran actress Angie Ferro dies at 86

Veteran actress Angie Ferro. Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

MANILA — Screen veteran Angie Ferro, who had a career resurgence as titular Lola Igna in the acclaimed 2019 film, passed away on Thursday, her family confirmed. She was 86.

Ferro died at 4:56 p.m., her granddaughter Lorelie Futol confirmed to ABS-CBN News, without yet detailing the cause of the actress' passing.

The family has yet to announce details of Ferro's wake.

Ferro had been reported to be hospitalized in mid-2022, after figuring in a "minor accident, according to film production outfit Sine Olivia Pilipinas. Prior, she had reportedly suffered multiple strokes.

Ferro notably drew acclaim for "Lola Igna," which scored her the Best Actress plum in the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. She was also nominated for Gawad ng Urian Best Actress for the same role.

Born on August 4, 1937 in Baleno, Masbate, the actress also made name after starring in 1978 film "Pagputi ng uwak...Pag-itim ng Tagak" and 2004 movie "Ebolusyon ng Isang Pamilyang Pilipino."

Her last film project was the horror title "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," which also saw her in the title role with Joshua Garcia as her onscreen grandson.

She was unable to attend the film's premiere in May 2023, with producers citing health complications. — with a report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News