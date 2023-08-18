Maymay Entrata. Instagram/@maymay

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Maymay Entrata has released her newest single.

"Tsada Mahigugma" is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyric video is on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song is composed by CJ Kaamiño, arranged by Justine Catalan, and produced by Roque "Rox" Santos and Entrata herself.

Listen to "Tsada Mahigugma" below:

Entrata has already performed "Tsada Mahigugma" live at the recent 1MX London music festival.



"Bisaya song po siya. 'Yung 'tsada' could be wonderful, nice, gwapa, o ganda. Tapos 'mahigugma' is love. So ang sarap magmahal po," she said of the new track.

Entrata recently marked her seventh year in show business. She started her career after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star has challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.