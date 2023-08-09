MANILA – It’s been seven years since Kapamilya star Maymay Entrata entered the entertainment industry.

Entrata, 26, celebrated another milestone in the showbiz since joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

The actress-singer shared some of her best clips from the seventh year of her career: “Sharing you MAYloves my latest best clips, yung huli po ang pinaka favorite ko, know that everything is possible with Him. Happy 7th Anniversary po sa atin.”

Last month, Entrata cherished the opportunity to perform on the 1MX Music Festival stage in London.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.

“My first ever 1MX experience.. I never thought I’ll be part of this event po talaga.. I wasn’t born na kumakanta,” she wrote in the caption.

“It wasn’t an easy journey kasi I started from scratch po.. piyok doon, piyok dito, kulang nalang kaboses ko na po si Squeaky Duck,” she continued.

Entrata made it to the industry when she joined and won the “PBB: Lucky 7.” She then appeared in numerous hit ABS-CBN projects such as “La Luna Sangre” and “Click, Like, Share.”

She also became part of movies “Loving in Tandem,” “Fantastica,” and “Princess DayaReese.”

