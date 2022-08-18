Photo from Jessy Mendiola's vlog

MANILA – It appeared that host Luis Manzano and wife Jessy Mendiola are well aware that being soon-to-be parents is a journey that could not be planned.

In a recent vlog, Manzano and Mendiola opened up more about their pregnancy, a week after revealing having their first child.

“You'll never really be ready,” the Kapamilya host said.

Manzano rated himself with 5 in 10, noting that while they have plans for their baby, they are aware that these may change quickly.

Mendiola, who echoed her husband's sentiments, has been more mindful of her health.

She acknowledged the difficulty of transitioning to a mother but grateful for the lessons and discoveries she is getting along the way.

“I am excited but I am nervous, at the same time. It's a nice adventure to be on,” she admitted.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, and belatedly announced having tied the knot two months later in April.

