Jessy Mendiola shows her baby bump a day after announcing her pregnancy. Instagram: @senorita_jessy

MANILA — Actress Jessy Mendiola shared Friday a photo of her baby bump, after she and husband Luis Manzano announced their first pregnancy.

In her post on Instagram, Mendiola is seen posing with an outfit that exposes her tummy. Along with that photo, she posted a snap of her recent sonogram.

“Say hello to the world, our little Peanut!” she wrote.

Mendiola, 29, and Manzano, 41, announced the personal milestone on Thursday, through the actress’ vlog which shows them at a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, and belatedly announced having tied the knot two months later in April.

Their goal of exchanging vows in church in 2022 had to be put on hold, because “suddenly God gave us this wonderful blessing, proving time and again that God is the master planner,” Mendiola said.

“No matter what your plans are, He has a divine plan for you, one that is definitely better than what you have imagined. His plan is always the best,” she wrote.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC