Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Goin' Bulilit" cast member and now budding film producer Harvey Bautista al,so hopes to become a director one day, he told Star Magic's Inside News.

"Directing po talaga is my goal. I really want to direct po talaga. Like I said I love doing what I do. I love being an actor but I also love filmmaking in general. I think I love the whole process behind it," Harvey said.

"Being a director is the goal talaga, 'yun po talaga endgame for me," he added.

Aside from being an actor, Harvey is also a producer. At the age of 18, he co-produced the Gawad Alternatibo finalist "Pagbilang Kong Tatlo" under his own production company Kalye Sagrada, which he considers a passion project.

Currently, Harvey is one of the stars of "Blue Room, one of the big winners of the recent Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

Harvey's love for the arts is something he got from his father, screen veteran and former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and the rest of the Bautista clan.

"The most fulfilling I guess is the process, 'yung pinaplano niyo ang production, and wardrobe ng characters, treatment ng pelikula," he said of producing films. "Ishu-shoot niyo na, makikita niyo na 'yung characters na mabubuhay bigla sa mga actors niyo. It's just the whole process of creating a film from writing the script, doing the wardrobe, shooting the film and editing it."



"I guess another fulfilling part is 'yung people will be so proud of the film especially the writer, the director," added Harvey who is hoping to expand his production company.

"I hope that we expand to episodic features naman po. Sana makagawa kami ng series. I just want to be a director, I just want to make films. Filmmaking is my passion po talaga. Aside from filmmaking I hope to get more interesting roles as an actor in the future," he added.

Related video: