Award-winning documentaries to close Cinemalaya 2022

MANILA -- Two award-winning documentaries have been chosen to close the 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

"Delikado" by Karl Malakunas and "We Don't Dance For Nothing" by Stefanos Tai will be screened at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Theater) on August 13 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

"Delikado" shows the plight of environmental crusaders as they faced the corporations and the government to protect Palawan, dubbed the "last ecological frontier" of the Philippines.

It won the Sustainable Future Award at the Sydney Film Festival 2022 and the Special Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature from the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

"We Don't Dance For Nothing," on the other hand, follows the story of Filipina domestic workers in the midst of rallies in Hong Kong.

DOXA Documentary Festival in Vancouver awarded the documentary with the sole Honorable Mention last May 2022.

The Cinemalaya 2022 festival opened last August 5, with awarding ceremonies to be held on August 14.

