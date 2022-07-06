Cinemalaya 2022 quick facts: What, when, where

Cinemalaya will return to the Cultural Center of the Philippines, its traditional venue, after two years of being held online. FILE/ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is returning this year to physical cinemas, after two years of hosting the annual event online due to the pandemic.

Now on its 18th edition, Cinemalaya will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) — its traditional venue — with a full lineup of feature-length and short films.

Here are quick facts about the 2022 Cinemalaya:

WHEN & WHERE

August 5-14: Festival proper at the CCP

August 6-8: Gawad Alternatibo screenings at CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde

August 10-17: Screenings in select partner cinemas nationwide

August 13: Gawad Alternatibo Awarding

August 14: Cinemalaya Awards Night at Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater)

August 22-29: Regional screenings (selected communities)

October 17-31: Online screenings via CCP on Vimeo



WHAT’S SHOWING

Eleven full-length films and 12 short features are in competition, aside from the entries to the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, consisting of experimental titles, animation, and documentary films, among other categories. Here’s a rundown of the competing films:

11 FULL-LENGTH FILMS

“12 Weeks” by Anna Isabelle Matutina “Angkas” by Rain Yamson “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin?” by Real S. Florido “Batsoy” by Ronald Espinosa Batallones “Blue Room” by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagńalan “Bula Sa Langit” by Sheenly Gener “Ginhawa” by Christian Paolo Lat “Kaluskos” by Roman S. Perez, Jr. “Kargo” by TM Malones “Retirada” by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz “The Baseball Player” by Carlo Obispo



12 SHORT FILMS