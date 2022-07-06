Cinemalaya 2022 quick facts: What, when, where

Home  >  Entertainment

Cinemalaya will return to the Cultural Center of the Philippines, its traditional venue, after two years of being held online. FILE/ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is returning this year to physical cinemas, after two years of hosting the annual event online due to the pandemic.

Now on its 18th edition, Cinemalaya will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) — its traditional venue — with a full lineup of feature-length and short films.

Here are quick facts about the 2022 Cinemalaya:

WHEN & WHERE

  • August 5-14: Festival proper at the CCP
  • August 6-8: Gawad Alternatibo screenings at CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde 
  • August 10-17: Screenings in select partner cinemas nationwide
  • August 13: Gawad Alternatibo Awarding
  • August 14: Cinemalaya Awards Night at Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater)
  • August 22-29: Regional screenings (selected communities)
  • October 17-31: Online screenings via CCP on Vimeo


WHAT’S SHOWING

Eleven full-length films and 12 short features are in competition, aside from the entries to the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, consisting of experimental titles, animation, and documentary films, among other categories. Here’s a rundown of the competing films:

11 FULL-LENGTH FILMS

“12 Weeks” by Anna Isabelle Matutina

“Angkas” by Rain Yamson

“Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin?” by Real S. Florido

“Batsoy” by Ronald Espinosa Batallones

“Blue Room” by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagńalan

“Bula Sa Langit” by Sheenly Gener

“Ginhawa” by Christian Paolo Lat

“Kaluskos” by Roman S. Perez, Jr.

“Kargo” by TM Malones

“Retirada” by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz

“The Baseball Player” by Carlo Obispo


12 SHORT FILMS

“Ampangabagat nin Talakba ha Likol” by Maria Estela Paiso

“Black Rainbow” by Zig Dulay

“City of Flowers” by Xeph Suarez

“Dikit” by Gabriela Serrano

“Distance” by Dexter Paul de Jesus

“Duwa-Duwa” by Nena Jana Achacoso

“Kwits” by Raz de la Torre

“Mata Kang Busay” by Nińo B. Maldecir and Cypher John T. Gayorgor

“Mga Handum nga Nasulat sa Baras” by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico

“See You, George!” by Mark Moneda

“Si Oddie” by Maria Kydylee Torato

“Roundtrip to Happiness” by Claudia Fernando

