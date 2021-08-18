MANILA — “Init sa Magdamag” actor JM de Guzman shared this week a look at his new tattoo, which took eight hours to complete.

De Guzman’s latest ink, on his left arm, depicts a phoenix with a red circle in its background.

“Rebirth,” he simply captioned an Instagram video showing the result. He also used the hashtag #endthestigma.

De Guzman has been actively sharing his journey with mental health through social media, including how he copes with panic attacks and how he overcame addiction.

He had been open about his bouts with drug abuse, and twice made a showbiz comeback. His latest, in 2019, proved successful, as he staged a concert and returned as the lead star in the since-concluded teleserye “Pamilya Ko.”

De Guzman has only continued that stride, notably with the ongoing primetime hit “Init sa Magdamag.”

