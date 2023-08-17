Ez Mil makes debut on Billboard chart with 'Realest'

Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil has reached a significant milestone in his career by making his debut on the Billboard chart with "Realest," his collaboration with rap superstar Eminem.

Citing Luminate, BillBoard reported that the song entered the charts impressively, securing the No. 3 spot on both the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.

The track has also claimed the 10th position on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 4,000 downloads sold from August 4 to 10.

Moreover, Ez Mil also debuted at No. 16 on Emerging Artists.

Ez Mil has recently inked a record deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

According to an article on the official Shady Records website, it was Eminem who came across Ez Mil's music online and subsequently introduced him to Dr. Dre.

Born in Olongapo, EZ Mil now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.