Ez Mil releases new track 'Realest' featuring Eminem

Filipino rapper Ez Mil has released his brand new single "Realest" which features American rap superstar and producer Eminem.

Ez Mil is set to release the album "DU4LI7Y: REDUX" on August 11, which includes "Realest."

#REALEST OUT NOW ON ALL MUSIC PLATFORMS! Big thanks to sir @eminem for hopping on this track with me, it’s an honor fr! NO ONE REALER!!" he captioned his Instagram post.

On Instagram, Eminem also took time to introduce his new artist.

"Allow me to introduce you to @ezekielmiller in the REALEST possible way!!!" Eminem wrote.

Just last week, Ez Mil announced that he has inked a record deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

According to an article on the official Shady Records website, it was Eminem who came across Ez Mil's music online and subsequently introduced him to Dr. Dre.

Born in Olongapo, EZ Mil now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.

