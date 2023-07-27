Rapper Ez Mil inks record deal with Eminem, Dr. Dre

Ez Mil took to social media to announce that he recently inked a record deal with three major labels — Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

According to an article on the official Shady Records website, it was Eminem who came across Ez Mil's music online and subsequently introduced him to Dr. Dre.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” said Eminem.

“And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘This is really special’ so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot,” he added.

“I’m really only interested in working on s**t that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling… that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it…. let’s get to work,” Dr. Dre said.

The Shady Records article further revealed that Ez Mil has exciting plans for his fans, as he is set to release "DU4LI7Y: REDUX" on August 11. This upcoming album will include his brand new single "Realest," featuring none other than Eminem himself.

Born in Olongapo, EZ Mil now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.