Heart Evangelista and Brandon Boyd pose together in a pictorial for the latter’s initiative, Moonlight Arts Collective. Instagram: @iamhearte, @brandonboyd

MANILA — Actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd finally got to meet in person on Monday (local time), three months after they came together virtually for an art collaboration.

Evangelista is currently in the US, where she has been attending to work-related engagements, including the celebrity gallery initiated by Boyd.

Evangelista’s paintings were among those included in the Moonlight Arts Collective, which features “hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists.”

Based on their social media updates, Boyd and Evangelista have teamed up anew for the gallery, with the latter tagging the group’s page.

Through Instagram Stories, Boyd shared clips of an outdoor pictorial with Evangelista.

Similarly, the former Kapamilya star posted behind-the-scenes footage of their shoot, this time showing Boyd carrying Evangelista on his back.

Tagging Boyd in the clip, Evangelista wrote, “You’re crazy for pushing for this shot, but thank you for being so polite.”

In the video, the actress then playfully massaged Boyd’s shoulders — an apologetic gesture for letting him carry her.

Neither of the two gave details of their latest collaboration, with Evangelista only teasing, “Soon,” in her post.

