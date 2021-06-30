LOOK: Brandon Boyd unveils art collab with Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista (left) and Brandon Boyd. Photos from Instagram: @iamhearte and @brandonboyd

Brandon Boyd has finally unveiled his art collaboration with Heart Evangelista.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Incubus frontman posted photos from his newest project for Moonlight Arts Collective, which includes his own work and a painting by Evangelista.

Founded by Boyd, Moonlight Arts Collective is described as a place for "hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists."

"See a new collective art project I've been concocting with some great co-conspirators!" said the singer-songwriter, who is also a visual artist.

Another painting by Evangelista was shown on Instagram Stories by Moonlight Arts Collective, which means the actress shared at least two artworks for the collaboration.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @moonlightartscollective

Evangelista teased an "art project" with Boyd last May by sharing a screengrab of a video call with the Incubus frontman and two other personalities.

The actress, who has been painting since she was a child, has been known for her artworks featuring melancholic women.

She has held exhibits both in the Philippines and abroad, with her paintings also seen on designer bags, gowns, and accessories, to name a few.

