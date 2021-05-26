Heart Evangelista reveals art collab with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd

Heart Evangelista (left) and Brandon Boyd. Photos from Instagram: @iamhearte and @brandonboyd

MANILA -- Actress Heart Evangelista is set to collaborate with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd for an "art project."

Evangelista made the revelation in an Instagram Stories post, where she shared a screenshot of her video call with Boyd, along with two other personalities.

"Our little art project soon," said the actress, who is also known for her paintings. She did not give further details.

Morning meetings with Jen , pietro and #brandonboyed for our little art project SOON 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cnx39f60Tp — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 25, 2021

Aside from being a singer-songwriter, Boyd is also a visual artist. His art manager, Jen DiSisto, was also part of the musician's video call with Evangelista.

Boyd's latest works, titled "Épines Rouges Deux" and "Épines Rouges," were painted in watercolor on paper during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Evangelista can be seen expressing her admiration for Boyd's art in the comments section, with the actress posting a heart-eyes emoji.

