MANILA -- One good thing that came out of this pandemic, at least as far as Kapamilya star Kyle Echarri is concerned, is that it helped him with his music.

In an interview with Star Magic's Inside News on Monday, Echarri said he started to write songs during the pandemic.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Once the pandemic happened, I was able to reflect and be more vulnerable, more thankful. So I was finally be able to relax. Tapos nagsulat ako ng kanta agad," Echarri said.

"I kept writing songs every single day. No matter how bad it was, no matter how good it was, I just kept writing and writing. The pandemic really helped me," he added.

Echarri released his self-penned and self-produced album "New Views" on his birthday last June 20.

"I never was confident in myself before pandemic, like when it came to songwriting and producing. Pero palagi ko talagang sinasabi sa sarili ko when it comes to producing and songwriting, it's really giving the people a piece of you. That's what I really wanted in my music -- for them to feel my heart more than anything," he said.

"It's a big wall for me to break down for myself kasi siyempre it's my first time writing, it's my first time producing and to give a piece of your heart to the public like that is very hard for me but I did it because I really want to give back. This is my way of saying thank you for all the support throughout the years," Echarri shared.



After "New Views," Echarri is now hoping to release more collaborations.

"I am hoping to finish these collabs that I've already started. Like I have a couple of collabs I haven't released. Hoping in the future makakalabas ako ng EP or something like that na puro collabs," he said.

Best known for the hit daytime series "Kadenang Ginto," Echarri started his showbiz career as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, where he finished in the Top 6.

Currently, Echarri is one of the stars of the ABS-CBN series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with his fellow Gold Squad stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin and his onscreen partner, Francine Diaz.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC