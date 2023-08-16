Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A supposed dream vacation in a beach paradise turns into bloody chaos in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Fractured” starring Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

On Wednesday, iWantTFC released a one-minute teaser showing the group of Diaz's and Fedelin's characters arriving in a exclusive island for a “vacation of their dreams.”

It was fun and relaxing until they one of them gets killed, which creates drama and raises fear within their group.

The airing of the show on iWantTFC has yet to be announced.

Last May, the stars of the new series teased fans with a photo shoot, where they all got wet.

Diaz and Fedelin, collectively known as FranSeth, are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

Produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen, "Fractured" will be directed by Thop Nazareno and written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

This will be the second project of FranSeth on-screen. They are currently part of the primetime series “Dirty Linen.”

