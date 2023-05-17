Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: 'Fractured' stars get wet in new photo shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2023 10:16 PM

Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.
MANILA — The stars of the new ABS-CBN series "Fractured" teased fans with their latest photo shoot.

In an Instagram post by Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz led the stars who all got wet for the new pictorial.

They were also joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Kaori Oinuma.

Produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen, "Fractured" will be directed by Thop Nazareno and written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

"Fractured" will air on iWantTFC soon.

