K-pop star Chen of EXO, wife to hold belated wedding in October

Posted at Aug 16 2023 03:55 PM

Chen of EXO. Photo from EXO's Facebook page
K-pop star Chen of EXO is set to hold a belated wedding with his wife, three years since they were married, according to a report.

Chen's agency SM Entertainment confirmed on Wednesday articles from South Korean media that the 30-year-old singer and his wife would finally conduct a wedding ceremony in October, according to a report by K-pop news website Soompi.

"Chen is going to hold a wedding ceremony, which has been delayed due to circumstances, in October," SM said.

In 2020, the idol born Kim Jongdae announced he would marry his non-celebrity girlfriend, who was pregnant with their first child at the time.

The revelation drew mixed reactions from EXO fans, with some demanding that Chen leave the group.

Last year, Chen announced that he and his wife welcomed their second child. 

