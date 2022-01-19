K-pop: EXO's Chen welcomes second child

Photo for EXO member Chen's digital single 'Hello,' released in October 2020. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

South Korean singer Chen of the boy band EXO and his wife have welcomed their second child.

EXO's management company SM Entertainment confirmed an earlier story by a Korean news portal that Chen's wife had given birth to their second child, K-pop news site Soompi reported on Wednesday.

In November, it was revealed that Chen and his wife were expecting their second child.

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Jongdae, announced his marriage in January 2020. The couple welcomed their first child in April of the same year.

Chen, who debuted with EXO in 2012, is currently serving in the military after enlisting last October 2020.

