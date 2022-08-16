MANILA – With only a few more weeks before she finally gives birth to her first child, actress Angelica Panganiban acknowledged she sometimes gets the feeling that she is not yet ready to become a mom.

“Hindi ko talaga alam [kung handa na ba ako],” she told her good friend Camille Prats in the latter’s latest vlog entry.

“Bumuo kami ng baby mga one year until na-bless talaga kaming mangyari na siya ‘di ba? Nung nangyari na siya, akala mo prepared ka. Totoo pala talaga 'yung sinasabi ng lahat na akala mo prepared ka pero hindi,” she elaborated.

An abrupt change of emotions is also nothing new for Panganiban, especially in the recent days.

“Nakakabaliw siya. May mga nights or days na umiiyak na lang ako. Minsan masaya 'yung iyak, minsan talagang ‘Ginagawa ko naman lahat, bakit ang hirap?’” she confessed.

When asked what she does when this happens to her, the actress said she just embraces her emotions.

“Alam ko naman na lilipas din siya. Hinahayaan ko naman 'yung emotions ko na mag-come and go, but I don’t serve them tea. Huwag mong patambayin ['yung emosyon], huwag kayo mag-inuman,” she said.

Despite having mood swings, Panganiban feels fortunate to have her boyfriend Gregg Homan by her side.

“Sobrang supportive naman niya. Nandiyan lang siya,” she said, adding that he would always ask her how he could make things easier.

Nonetheless, Panganiban said: “Lahat ng mga kayang i-prepare, prinepare ko na. Sa meditation, every morning na lang yata akong umiiyak. Pina-pacify ko 'yung sarili ko na kaya mo iyan.”

She first revealed her pregnancy on March 20. She wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over two years. They had their second anniversary as a couple last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend.

