Taeil of K-pop group NCT. Photo: Instagram/@mo.on_air

Taeil of K-pop boy group NCT will go on a break after sustaining an injury from a motorcycle accident, according to a report.

NCT's management company SM Entertainment announced that the vocalist sustained a fracture on his right thigh after figuring in an accident on Tuesday morning, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

"Taeil was on his way home on his motorcycle after finishing his schedule when he was involved in an accident," SM said in a statement published in full by Soompi.

"As a result of the examination, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right thigh and he received medical advice that surgery was necessary," it said.

The company assured fans that the 29-year-old singer is in "stable condition" and "receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital ahead of the surgery."

SM said Taeil would not participate in any promotional activity, including NCT's concert on August 26, to focus on his recovery.

The upcoming show, "NCT Nation: To The World," marks NCT's first-ever in-person concert as a full group.

The group is also scheduled to make a comeback on August 28 with its fourth album "Golden Age."

Launched in 2016, NCT consists of 20 members divided into five sub-groups: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung.

