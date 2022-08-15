MANILA -- Star Cinema has released its brand new teaser poster for the upcoming movie "An Inconvenient Love," starring popular Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, as the movie outfit makes its way back to cinemas.

The poster was released on Sunday night through Star Cinema's social media accounts.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film will be directed by Petersen Vargas.

"An Inconvenient Love," marks the second movie team-up of Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as DonBelle, following “Love is Color Blind” which was released in December 2021.

The screen partners, who starred in "He's Into Her" series, have been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes.

Currently, Pangilinan and Mariano are part of the “Beyond the Stars: Star Magic US Tour” concert series, which will hold its last show in Los Angeles on August 14.

