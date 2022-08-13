LOOK: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano enjoy San Francisco scene

Actor Donny Pangilinan is enjoying his time with his on-screen partner Belle Mariano in San Francisco, California.

In photos shared by Pangilinan, Mariano posed solo and with stars Kim Chiu and Andrea Brillantes.

He also posed with director Laurenti Dyogi and said: "BAY AREA WE HEREEE."

After their successful first show in New York City, the whole cast of Star Magic’s “Beyond The Stars” landed in California for the final two legs of their US tour.

Several fans greeted their favorite stars at the San Francisco airport when they arrived late Tuesday night.

