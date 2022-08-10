TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News.

After their successful first show in New York City, the whole cast of Star Magic’s “Beyond The Stars” landed in California for the final two legs of their US tour.

Some loyal fans greeted their favorite stars at the San Francisco airport when they arrived late Tuesday night.

In particular, KDLex fans made sure the make KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad immediately feel welcome in the Bay Area with some flowers and gifts.

Kim Chui as well had some fans who made their way to SFO just to get a glimpse of the star.

Star Magic’s Lauren Dyogi shared that he’s looking forward to spending some time in San Francisco again as he was last in the Bay Area just before the pandemic.

“I’m excited this time as I’m with the Star Magic team, this will be a new experience for all of us” Dyogi shared.

Donny Pangilinan and Bella Mariano, meanwhile, shared how excited they are to see their fans in San Francisco.

“We can’t wait to see our fans! And thank TFC for always supporting us!” the love team shared.

Before their much-anticipated show on August 12 at the Warfield Theater in downtown San Francisco, the stars will have time to tour the city’s iconic sights and meet their fans as well at Serramonte Mall, Goldilocks in Milpitas, and Gerry’s Grill in Union City.

Some tickets for the San Francisco and Los Angeles show are still available via MyTFC.com.

