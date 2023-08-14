LOOK: Bridal shower held for LJ Reyes in New York

A bridal shower was held for actress LJ Reyes by her friends in United States.

On Instagram Stories, Reyes reuploaded photos taken from the special occasion with her friends.

"I never thought I will experience this in NYC. Thank you so much girls,' Reyes wrote.

Early this month, Reyes had a pre-wedding shoot in New York with her soon-to-be husband Philip Evangelista.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.

