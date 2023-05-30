MANILA – LJ Reyes pleasantly surprised her social media followers on Tuesday morning by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

In the caption, Reyes shared a Bible verse which states that God has a specific plan and purpose for each individual, and that He loves and cares for His people, even in times of difficulty or uncertainty.

In the first photo, the actress tagged Philip Evangelista, who can be seen in a kneeling position, presenting what seems to be an engagement ring to her.

The subsequent pictures portray the unfolding story of what happened next, as Evangelista proceeds to place the ring on Reyes' finger, followed by an embrace shared between the two of them.

Following the actress’ post, several netizens including celebrities quickly congratulated Reyes for this new milestone.

“Awwww #happiness,” wrote Marian Rivera.

“WOAH!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!!” said Gary Valenciano.

“Maaaaars!!!! So so happy for you!!!! Kaya ka pala nananahimik dyan ah!!!!” Camille Prats commented.

“Awww gf!!!!!!! Ang saya saya ko para sayo,” said Ryza Cenon.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with her partner of six years and Summer's father, actor Paolo Contis. Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.

Days after Reyes' tell-all interview in late 2021, Contis admitted in a lengthy statement on Instagram that a third party was involved, while also clearing the name of his co-star Yen Santos in the issue.

In January of this year, Contis confirmed that Santos is already his girlfriend without mentioning when they officially became a couple.