Photos from Cinemalaya's website

MANILA – “The Baseball Player,” a film about a Moro child soldier aspiring to become an athlete, claimed the top honor for the 18th edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival on Sunday night.

The movie directed by Carlo Obispo captured the Best Film plum, besting 10 other full-length films, in the awarding ceremonies Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

“The Baseball Player” follows the story of the 17-year-old Moro soldier Amir who tried out to be a player in a local university. But his dreams was put on jeopardy as an all-out war against the Moro rebels broke out.

Tommy Alejandrino added an accolade to the film as he scored the top male individual award as this year’s Best Actor.

It was also the Best Screenplay for Full Length Film and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, “Blue Room”, starring Juan Karlos, Harvey Bautista, Nourijune, Keoni Jin and Elijah Canlas walked away with the five trophies.

Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan was named as the Best Director for the said entry on top of the Special Jury Award, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Soliman Cruz (Blue Room) took the Best Supporting Actor recognition.

Actress Max Eigenmann, as predicted, won the Best Actress trophy for her role in “12 Weeks.” Ruby Ruiz lifted the Best Supporting Actress for the film “Ginhawa.”



Here’s the complete list of winners of the 18th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival: