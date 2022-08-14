MANILA – “The Baseball Player,” a film about a Moro child soldier aspiring to become an athlete, claimed the top honor for the 18th edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival on Sunday night.
The movie directed by Carlo Obispo captured the Best Film plum, besting 10 other full-length films, in the awarding ceremonies Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.
“The Baseball Player” follows the story of the 17-year-old Moro soldier Amir who tried out to be a player in a local university. But his dreams was put on jeopardy as an all-out war against the Moro rebels broke out.
Tommy Alejandrino added an accolade to the film as he scored the top male individual award as this year’s Best Actor.
It was also the Best Screenplay for Full Length Film and Best Editing.
Meanwhile, “Blue Room”, starring Juan Karlos, Harvey Bautista, Nourijune, Keoni Jin and Elijah Canlas walked away with the five trophies.
Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan was named as the Best Director for the said entry on top of the Special Jury Award, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.
Soliman Cruz (Blue Room) took the Best Supporting Actor recognition.
Actress Max Eigenmann, as predicted, won the Best Actress trophy for her role in “12 Weeks.” Ruby Ruiz lifted the Best Supporting Actress for the film “Ginhawa.”
Here’s the complete list of winners of the 18th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival:
- Best Film: The Baseball Player
- Best Short Film: Black Rainbow
- Best Director for Full Length Film: Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan (Blue Room)
- Best Actress: Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks)
- Best Actor: Tommy Alejandrino (The Baseball Player)
- Best Supporting Actress: Ruby Ruiz (Ginhawa)
- Best Supporting Actor: Soliman Cruz (Blue Room)
- Best Director for Short Film: Gabriela Serrano (Dikit)
- Special Jury Award for Full Length Film: Blue Room
- Special Jury Award for Short Film: Dikit
- Netpac Award for Full Length Film: 12 Weeks
- Best Screenplay for Full Length Film: Carlo Obispo (The Baseball Player)
- Best Screenplay for Short Film: Black Rainbow
- Best Cinematography: Neil Daza (Blue Room)
- Best Editing: Zig Dulay (The Baseball Player)
- Best Production Design: Marxie Maolen Fadul (Blue Room)
- Best Sound Design: Pepa Manikan (Bula sa Langit)
- Best Original Musical Score: Isha Abubakar (Retirada)
- Audience Choice Award for Full Length Film: Cargo
- Audience Choice Award for Short Film: Mga Handum Nga Nasulat Sa Baras
- Netpac Award for Short Film: Black Rainbow