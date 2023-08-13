iKON: 'Manila is the best at partying with us'

K-pop group iKON performed at the Araneta Coliseum as part of the "Take Off" world tour last August 5. Courtesy: iKON, Mnet Plus

MANILA — With a track record of high-energy concerts, K-pop group iKON has always captivated the crowd with their dynamic performances. And in Manila, the boys were happy to see that Filipinos fans resonated with their passion and excitement.

The group – sans member Jay who began his mandatory military service in July – visited the country for the Philippine stop of the "Take Off" world tour at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City last August 5.

From the instant lights dimmed for their opening song until the encore performances, the Big Dome pulsated with energy as Filipino iKONICS sang along and jumped to the beats of iKON's hits.

"You guys are still on fire. Thank you for coming tonight," Bobby said, noting their return to the same venue that hosted their last visit as part of the "K-pop Masterz 2" in September 2022.

The "Take Off" world tour marked iKON's first performance to several cities in the Europe and the U.S., but member DK said they were still excited to come back to the Philippines.

"We’ve been to different countries in our world tour right now, but I think this is the first country that really seemed like you are having fun with us," he said through an interpreter.

"Manila is the best at partying with us," he added.

Accompanied by a live band, iKON treated the audience to a diverse setlist of timeless hits, fan-favorites, and tracks from their latest album also titled “Take Off.” Party anthems like "Rhythm Ta," "B-DAY," and "Bling Bling" had fans dancing and cheering, while laid-back tracks like "Love Scenario" and "U" had the crowd singing along in unison.

K-pop group iKON rocked the Araneta Coliseum with their "TAKE OFF" concert on Saturday, August 5. The boys treated their Filipino iKONICS to over 20 songs in an epic show that lasted for over two hours. (🎥: Tovic Salvador, ABS-CBN News) #iKON_TAKEOFFinManila #iKONinMANILA2023 pic.twitter.com/qj7BMuD9wE — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 6, 2023

Their individual talents also shined in their solo performances. Starting the showcase was main dancer DK who wowed with his slick moves in the sensual R&B song "Kiss Me."

Main vocalist Ju-ne filled the concert hall with his raspy voice and guitar with his performance of soulful "Want You Back." In "Deep Night," Ju-ne was joined by rapper Bobby, who also spat bars in "Heartbroken Playboy" during his solo stage.

Member Song displayed his charisma and old-school humor in the trot song "Fighting" to close the segment.

As the only member without a solo number at this concert, Chan promised that "I will prepare well to surprise you with my solo stage next time."

Meanwhile, Jay remained ever-present in the concert through his on-screen parts in select songs. The members also revealed that they spoke to Jay on the phone before hitting the stage. "He told us to tell the Filipino fans that I miss them so much.” DK said.

Chan added that Jay, who has dubbed himself “prince of the Philippines,” taught him some local phrases like “sakit ako tiyan (My stomach hurts),” and “sakit ako ilong (My nose hurts), which he learned during his time as a student in the country.

Presented by PULP Live World, "Take off" in Manila stretched for nearly three hours. iKON sustained the hype until the extensive encore which included “Driving Slowly,” “Freedom,” and “Tantara.”

“It’s been a while since we came to the Philippines but thank you so much for your very warm and hot welcome to all of us. Because of you, I really enjoyed being on the stage. We promise to be back with all 6 members,” Ju-ne said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.