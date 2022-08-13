Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA -- The platinum ticket holder of Regine Velasquez failed to make the Top 12 cut of "Idol Philippines."

Dominic Hatol of Trece Martires, Cavite failed to impress the judges in the solo rounds with his rendition of "Saan Darating Ang Umaga" by Raymond Lauchengco.

Meanwhile, Drei Sugay, Anthony Meneses, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, and Bryan Chong made it to the Top 12 and will advance to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

