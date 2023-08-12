WATCH: Jake Cuenca gifts mom a brand new car

Screengrabs from Jake Cuenca's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca has his own way of showing love and care to his loved ones, especially his mother.

Cuenca took to Instagram to share how he surprised his mother with a brand new car.

“On the comeback after the pandemic I told myself to keep my circle small and make sure to take care of the people I love starting with you mama,” he wrote.

“Got my mom a brand new car today. I love you mama @rachecuenca kulang pa yan.”

Cuenca is part of the ABS-CBN primetime series “The Iron Heart”, which has been setting new records on viewership online.

He acknowledged the impact of the series on the action genre.

"I think 'yung inaabangan talaga sa 'The Iron Heart' 'yung action scenes namin and that's something I'm really proud of kasi talagang binibigay namin lahat," he said.

"Kahit may injury na, the last option is not to do it, gagawan namin ng paraan. We'e challenging each other to make it harder parang alam namin na habang humihirap, napapansin namin lalong gumaganda," he added.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

