MANILA—Kylie Verzosa and Albert Martinez star as a housemaid and her employer who start an extramarital affair, in the first trailer of “The Housemaid” released on Wednesday.

“The Housemaid” is the Philippine adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean film of the same title by Im Sang-soo. The local remake was directed by Ramon Perez Jr.

As in the original, the Viva Films production centers on the titular character, Daisy, whose affair with her married boss endangers her life.

In the trailer, Verzosa, a Miss International titlist, is seen in her most daring role yet. Aside from sharing intimate scenes with Martinez, she is also seen being by the women of the household, including the pregnant wife.

“The Housemaid” also stars Louise Delos Reyes, Alma Moreno, Elia Eliano, and Jaclyn Jose.

The erotic thriller will stream starting September 20 on VivaMax.

