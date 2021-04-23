Pageant failure helped Kylie Verzosa build confidence for showbiz

Photo from Kylie Verzosa Instagram account

Kylie Verzosa is among the many Filipina beauty queens who have joined showbiz after their reign.

But her road to the crown was not an easy journey since she was shy and soft-spoken before joining Binibining Pilipinas.

“Coming here to Manila and getting into showbiz, hindi na pwede 'yon. Kakainin ka na nang buhay ng industriya kapag masyado kang shy,” Verzosa said.

The beauty queen-turned-actress attributed her confidence to her loss in the national pageant.

“Parang kailangan ko munang matalo para sabihin na gusto ko ito. Feeling ko, kaya ko ito. ‘Bakit sila, bakit hindi ako 'yung nanalo?’ 'Yon ang nasa ulo ko. Feeling ko naman, deserve ko na manalo, pero bakit hindi ako nanalo?’” the “Parang Kayo Pero Hindi” star shared.

Fueled by her failure, Verzosa joined the pageant anew and this time went on to win Miss International 2016, which also opened the showbiz doors for her.

“It comes with experience. It comes with failure. Noong nanalo ako ng Miss International, natalo muna ako sa Binibining Pilipinas, so that really helped me,” she admitted.

Verzosa, who is in a relationship with actor Jake Cuenca, said her pageant journey built her confidence which also helped her in showbiz.

“Mas nagpursige ako na aralin kung ano ba talaga 'yung hinahanap nila. Over time, I figured it out na, okay, this is what they’re looking for,” she recalled.

“And over time, I was able to build confidence and make myself whatever they wanted me to be. At feeling ko, nagagamit ko rin 'yon sa acting ngayon.”

Directed by RC De los Reyes, “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi” is based on the 2013 best-selling book by Noreen Capili. Verzosa is joined by actors Xian Lim and Marco Gumabao.

