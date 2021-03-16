'Kamag-anak ni Gardo?' Kylie Verzosa answers assumptions about her

Kylie Verzosa (left) and Gardo Versoza. Photos from @kylieverzosa and @gardo_versoza on Instagram

MANILA -- Kylie Verzosa gamely reacted to assumptions about her -- from being supposedly "mataray" and "intimidating" to being related to a veteran actor -- in her latest vlog.

The Miss International 2016 titleholder reiterated that she is a "super approachable" person as she talked about her simple joys such as ukay-ukay finds and street food.

"Ang dami ritong nagsasabi na mataray, masungit, intimidating. Feeling ko assumption lang talaga 'yon. Feeling ko mukha lang akong ano pero hindi talaga. Once you get to know me, I'm super approachable. Once na nag-approach kayo sa akin, then mas madali akong mag-open up sa inyo," she said.

"Actually mahilig talaga ako sa mga vintage or 'yung mga ukay clothes. Taga-Baguio kasi talaga ako so minsan mag-uukay kami ng friends ko. Ang dami kasing ukay-ukay sa Baguio," she added.

Verzosa also opened up to having insecurities at times, such as when she feels she did not perform well as an actress.

"As a person I still have my down days... Or nai-insecure ako 'pag kunyari 'di ako magaling umarte. Or kapag 'di ako magaling sa eksena tapos 'yung ka-partner ko ang galing-galing. Tapos 'yung kasama ko umiiyak na, ako hindi pa. I'm trying to work on it, pero unti-unti kong masasabing I'm getting better at it," she said.

Meanwhile, the former Miss International also finally addressed what many people have been asking her for years -- if she is related to actor Gardo Versoza, who has become known for his dance videos.

"Ang dami talagang nagtatanong sa akin nito and the answer is yes...terday," she said in jest.

"Hindi talaga guys, feeling ko faraway relative ko lang si Tito Gardo... pero naka-work ko na siya sa isang sitcom," she added, also pointing out that their surnames are spelled differently.

Verzosa ventured into vlogging last February as her way of bringing herself closer to her fans.

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, Verzosa is also the founder of the organization Mental Health Matters, which offers "a daily dose of inspiration" as well as free counseling sessions.

