New digital series 'Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi' to tackle no-label relationships

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned actress Kylie Verzosa is grateful to be cast in the lead of the new digital series "Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi" with Xian Lim and Marco Gumabao.

"I'm really so grateful for Viva for trusting me," Verzosa told Karen Davila via Zoom on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

"Maraming makaka-relate dito sa parang no-label relationship, especially nowadays. Parang may nalalaman pa nga tayo na 'quaranfling' during the quarantine," Lim said.



"At one point in our lives naranasan natin ito 'yung magulong relasyon, either gusto mo or ayaw na niya; gusto niya, ayaw mo pa; or kakagaling mo lang sa breakup, hindi ka pa ready. There's so many reasons why people get into complicated relationships. So this one of the stories of 'Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,'" the actress added.



According to Verzosa, the series was shot in Pangasinan during the lockdown.

Directed by RC De los Reyes, “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi” is based on the 2013 best-selling book by Noreen Capili.

Also starring Yayo Aguila, Danita Paner, Guji Lorenzana, Phoebe Walker, Francine Garcia and CJ Jaravata, "Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi," is now available for streaming on Viva Max.

