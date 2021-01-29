Kylie Verzosa praises 'bubble' shoot for upcoming series 'Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi'

Xian Lim and Kylie Verzosa in 'Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi.' Handout

MANILA -- The lock-in shooting for nearly a month of the forthcoming series, “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,” proved to be an advantage for the cast and crew, who went all the way to Alaminos, Pangasinan to finish their work.

“Taping this series in a bubble turned out to be better for all of us,” beauty queen Kylie Verzosa told ABS-CBN News. “Hindi namin nabibitawan ang character that we were playing.

“We were doing things in an extraordinary time. We even tried to work out on a free day. In less than a month, we finished the series. We tried to maintain the proper protocols. We had a safe set all throughout.”

“Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi” is based on the 2013 best-selling book by Noreen Capili (aka Noringai), that was turned into a series she also wrote. At the helm is RC De los Reyes, who previously directed such films as “Love the Way U Lie,” “Mary, Marry Me” and “After Me.”

“I’ve worked with Kylie before in ‘Love the Way U Lie’,” said De los Reyes. “Super na-appreciate ko that she’s really willing to learn her craft and the character that she’s portraying. That’s very important for me as a director.”

“Si Kylie is really fun to be with as a person. In ‘Love the Way U Lie,’ she didn’t have too much scenes. She’s really serious with what she’s doing. She’s the type of actress you always see in the corner reading her script. She’s very professional.”

In Viva Max’s first original series to premiere on February 12, Verzosa plays Daphne who gets torn between two men. Playing her leading men are Xian Lim as Joaquin and Marco Gumabao as Daphne’s former boyfriend, Robi.

The supporting cast includes Yayo Aguila, Danita Paner, Guji Lorenzana, Phoebe Walker, Francine Garcia and CJ Jaravata.

Shot in different beaches in Alaminos and Bolinao in Pangasinan, the series boasts an official soundtrack featuring “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi” by Marion Aunor, “Umibig Muli” by Janine Teñoso, “Ulap” by Rob Deniel, “Nag-iisang Muli” by Cup of Joe and “Glances” by Sabu.

“This is my first series and adaptation,” De los Reyes said. “In terms of romance, this is not slow burn, but may hugot feel na romance and love story.

“There’s very little comedy here, compared to ‘Love the Way U Lie’ which is sexy romance-drama and the other previous projects that I did.”

De los Reyes praised both his male leads, who delivered what was asked from their respective roles. Lim, whom he tagged as the Richard Gere of the Philippines, is really a “leading man material,” according to the director.

Gumabao, meanwhile, really fits into the role as a career-driven guy who wants to balance both and excel in both.

Working with a new leading lady, Gumabao makes an effort to build a working chemistry with anyone he is paired to.

“Mahirap,” he said. “Every project na gagawin mo, ibang partner, you have to build your chemistry. Although I really enjoy working well with women. I’m surrounded with women sa house. I’m the only boy.

“It’s not hard to be close with women. Ang taas ng respeto ko sa kanila. As much as possible, I go out of my way to know what they like and don’t like and I just work around with it. Ang bottom line, respect them and don’t do anything to cross the line.”

Meanwhile, Capili, who is the writer of both the book and the series, is grateful to the break that Viva gave her. “I only wanted to be a published author,” she said. “Hindi ko pinangarap na magkakaroon ng adaptation ang book. Para sa lahat ng nangangarap, this is for you.

“Life is full of surprises. Minsan, masaya ka lang na ganito, pero may bonus pala. Advice ko sa mga bata, anything is possible. Who would have thought na how many years ago, never did I expect this. The universe has a funny way of putting things out.”

