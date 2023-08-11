Clara Benin explores dreamier soundscapes on new album ‘Befriending my Tears.’ Handout

MANILA – Singer Clara Benin tackled self-acceptance in the face of adversity in her sophomore studio album “Befriending my Tears” which was released on Friday via OFFMUTE.

The introspective record serves as the follow-up release to Benin’s Fragments, a 5-track EP that maps out different seasons of her life during the pre-pandemic days, released in 2020.

According to Benin, that nine-track album takes listeners on a journey from the self to the soul in the bid to love, lose, and grow as an individual.

“This album’s lyrical theme is learning to believe in yourself,” Benin explained. “You can surround yourself with all these people who love you and believe in you, but if you don't love yourself and believe in yourself first, you're just going to keep hurting inside. We all need to learn how to befriend our tears in order to heal.”

Benin collaborated with producers such as Sam Marquez, Tim Marquez, Gabba Santiago, and The Ringmaster to improve and interpret some of the demos that she has arranged and produced herself.

“Working on this record, I really learned how to be intentional with all the details and elements of production,” Benin shared.

“I wanted every song to sound new and fresh to the listener’s ears, and I want the songs to not just have an emotional impact but a visceral impact as well, which is what song production can do.”

“Befriending my Tears” is led by her latest single “Imposter Syndrome,” which deals with self-doubt while navigating through all the uncertainties in life.

The release of the song is accompanied by a Josh Elefan-helmed visual that portrays Benin as a completely dissociated person, “rediscovering connection through a friend that reached out to her.”