Filipina indie singer Clara Benin joined a growing list of Filipino artists that have been featured on a giant billboard at Times Square in New York.

Benin shared on her social media accounts the good news, saying it was an honor for her to be shown in the famous street in the world.

“look I'm in Times Square !! what an honor thank you Spotify for featuring my songs alongside all these lovely and talented women. hope our music touches and inspires more people,” she said in the caption.

She was projected on the digital display as part of Spotify’s Equal program, which highlights women musicians across the globe.

In 2015, Benin, eldest daughter of Side A songwriter and bassist Joey, was officially introduced to the local music scene when she launched her debut album, “Human Eyes.”

During the lockdown in 2020, Benin’s creative fire was ignited and that made her write a new song, “It’s Okay.”

Benin’s song, “I Rose Up Slowly,” also won the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year in the 5th Wish Music Awards.

Previously, the likes of Nadine Lustre, KZ Tandingan, Belle Mariano and Ylona Garcia got their Times Square moment under the same Spotify campaign, which was first launched in March 2021 coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Equal includes “partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on- and off-platform support on local, regional, and international levels” for its lineup of artists, according to Spotify.