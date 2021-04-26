Music is in the genes of Clara Benin, the prolific singer-songwriter daughter of Side A's Joey Benin

MANILA -- In the third Metropop Music Festival in 1999, Side A songwriter and bassist Joey Benin wrote the beautiful song entry, “Clara’s Eyes,” originally for his eldest daughter, who was then only five years old. The song landed third place in the competition.

It was only a matter of time that the young Clara Benin eventually followed in her father’s footsteps and also became a prolific songwriter.

Young as she was then, Benin hardly remembered the song was especially written for her in 1999. “I think I was only four or five at that time,” Benin, who just turned 27 in February, told ABS-CBN News. “I just remember going to school and my teachers telling me to congratulate my dad for them.”

Today, Benin is a certified successful singer-songwriter. In 2015, she was officially introduced to the local music scene when she launched her debut album, “Human Eyes.”

Admittedly, Benin acknowledged the influence of her dad in her singing and songwriting career as he apparently inspired her to also write songs. However, her dad will easily declare that his daughter is a better songwriter than him.

“One of my favorite childhood memories is road trips with my family and my dad letting me play my music in the car,” Benin recalled. “We could talk about music for hours. He influenced me to be more open and to challenge myself in my craft in music. I wouldn’t be the musician I am today if it weren’t for those long road trips.”

Bacolod also played a significant part in the singing career of Benin. When her family moved to the province back in 2007, there was no internet or cable back then. Bacolod is the hometown of Benin’s mom, Bing Ledesma.

“I was 13 when we moved to Bacolod,” Benin shared. “It was very peaceful. We had no cable or internet, which prompted me to pick up the guitar and learn it.”

Growing up, Benin looked up to singer-songwriters such as John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Brooke Fraser and John Foreman. They became her music idols and influences that pushed her to start singing and writing songs.

At 15, she started stringing beautiful melodies and lyrics together.

“The first song that I actually finished and recorded was a song I wrote with my friends titled ‘Closure’” Benin said. “That song is part of my first album, ‘Human Eyes.’”

Back in 2011, Benin did an impromptu number when she was called onstage at Teatrino in Greenhills in the solo concert of her older brother, Jaco, who earlier also embarked on a solo singing career. That guesting eventually inspired Benin to seriously embark on a solo singing career later on.

In 2014, Benin wrote and recorded “Araw't Gabi,” the official theme for Jay Abello’s independent film, “Red.” It is also her first and only Tagalog song, so far.

Watch more in iWantTFC

That same year, Benin sang the commercial jingle, “Hooray for Today,” that was used for McDonald’s breakfast. She then participated in the third Philippine Popular Music Festival (PhilPop) to interpret the song entry, “Kung Akin ang Langit,” with McCoy Fundales. The song, that bagged the Spinner People’s Choice Award, was written by Chi Datu-Bocobo and Isaac Joseph Garcia

Benin’s debut album, “Human Eyes,” was launched in March 2015, with all 10 tracks that she also composed. Aside from the title track, the album contains such original songs as “Easy,” “Find Me,” “Be My Thrill,” “Closure,” “Dust,” “Blameless,” “Cigarettes and Lighters,” “Naked” and “Kingdom Come.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Writing original songs became second nature for Benin, who remains an independent artist to date. Yet, when asked about her favorite original composition, Benin is at a loss for words. She talked about “Dust” in her previous interview.

“I always say that my most recent work is the one that’s most personal to me,” Benin insisted. “So I guess my answer would be my song, ‘Fragments,’ which is part of an EP [extended play] I released last November that is also called ‘Fragments.’”

Benin took up Music Business Management at Meridian International College (MINT). She managed to shuttle between performing and studying then, as she was still in school when she was launched as a solo artist in 2015.

“I’m really grateful that my school was very supportive of my music career and they connected me to the right people,” Benin said.

She wrote a Christmas song, “December,” back in 2015. It became part of her EP, “Riverchild,” that was her thesis project.

Watch more in iWantTFC

During the lockdown in 2020, Benin’s creative fire was ignited and that made her write a new song, “It’s Okay.”

“The song is about giving yourself permission to pause and take care of your heart, soul and body,” she said.

Last year, too, Benin’s song, “I Rose Up Slowly,” won the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year in the 5th Wish Music Awards.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Benin adores her fellow singers like Bea Lorenzo, Janine Teñoso, Reese Lansangan and Keiko. “They are are some local singers I genuinely look up to,” Benin said.

This 2021, Benin is bracing herself for bigger things to come and happen to her young singing career. As long as she keeps her positive attitude and outlook in life, she can never go wrong.