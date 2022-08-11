Jaya, family looking for new home

(UPDATED) Singer Jaya and her family are now looking for a new home, days after their house in the United States caught fire.

On Instagram, Jaya reposted her husband Gary Gotidoc's post announcing that they are leaving their razed house to find a new home.

"The last time we are ever stepping into this house! We had some pretty fun memories here during our short time. We will never forget all the kind neighbors we had that showed us love and support! It was a fun ride Capitola Pl. Now off to our new adventure and finding a new place to call home!" the caption read.



In her other Instagram posts, which are now unavailable, Jaya thanked all those who expressed their love and generosity for their family.



Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family, especially after her husband had to be rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

After all the challenges, Jaya said she left everything in God's hands and that's when she and her husband decided to return to the US.

