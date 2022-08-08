LOOK: Fire hits Jaya's house in US

The house of singer Jaya in the United States was burned, she said on Monday morning (Manila time) as she posted a photo of their burned home on social media.

In the caption, Jaya said she and her family are all safe.

"God is so good! Our house just burned to the ground but we are all safe! I have no words but GOD IS GOOD!!!," Jaya wrote.

Fellow celebrities Janice de Belen, Amy Perez, Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Heart Evangelista sent their prayers for the country's Soul Diva.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family, especially after her husband had to be rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

After all the challenges, Jaya said she left everything in God's hands and that's when she and her husband decided to return to the US.

