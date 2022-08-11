Alodia Gosiengfiao opens up about wedding plans

Alodia Gosiengfiao at the JG4 Manila Tour. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is looking forward to a big wedding.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News at the JG4 Manila Tour on Thursday, Gosiengfiao opened up about her wedding plans a few weeks after she got engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend Christopher Quimbo.

“Actually we haven’t really planned yet but what I really want is to invite a lot of people,” she said.

Among those who she wants to invite are her friends from the gaming community.

“Hopefully they will be there. Yeah, we’ll see,” she said.

Now that she’s set to walk down the aisle soon, Gosiengfiao also shared her thoughts about having a family of her own.

“Definitely, one day. Having a family would be lovely,” she said.

The romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first circulated in April when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner.

She also released a couple of videos with Quimbo playing the keyboard and singing for her.

Prior to Quimbo, Gosiengfiao was in a relationship with Wil Dasovich. It was only in November when she confirmed that they had already gone their separate ways.

The popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

