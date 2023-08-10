Toni Fowler performs with Baby Dolls on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "FPJ's Batang Quaipo" actress and content creator Toni Fowler opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday with a production number with the show's all-girl-group Baby Dolls.

Early this year, Fowler turned emotional as she returned to "Showtime" to promote "FPJ's Batang Quaipo."

Fowler worked as a backup dancer on the show for almost three years.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

