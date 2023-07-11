Toni Fowler performs with Hashtags on 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Batang Quaipo" star and content creator Toni Fowler opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

Fowler performed a dance number with Hashtags members Zeus Collins, Wilbert Ross, Kid Yambao, Jimboy Martin, Charles Kieron and Rayt Carreon.

"Nagbabalik. Sobrang saya ko nandito po ulit ako sa 'It's Showtime,'" Fowler said.

Early this year, Fowler turned emotional as she returned to "Showtime" to promote "FPJ's Batang Quaipo."

Fowler worked as a backup dancer on the show for almost three years.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

