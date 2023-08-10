OPM artists to stage concert at Metropolitan Theater

MANILA -- Top OPM artists, including Kapamilya talents, will join forces for a one-night show to celebrate Filipino music.

The concert billed as “Tara Tena sa MET: Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino” is presented by ABS-CBN Events, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Metropolitan Theater, and OPM.

It will be held on August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater. The concert is free and the gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Joining the concert are Erik Santos, Ice Seguerra, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali, Lyka Estrella, Vivoree Esclito, Jeremy G, Angela Ken, Markus Paterson, Fana,Trisha Denise, Maki, Bryan Chong, Annrain, Cesca, Drei Sugay, Jarea, Jelrey, Misha de Leon and Zia Aguirre.

Related video: