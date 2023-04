MANILA -- Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Dulce, Rey Valera, Marco Sison, and APO Hiking Society's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will hold a one-night concert this May.

The show, billed as "The Class of OPM," will be held at The Theatre at Solaire on May 3.

Tickets to the "The Class of OPM," which is directed by Calvin Neria, are now available on TicketWorld.

Prices range from P1,000 to P3,000.

