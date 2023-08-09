The girl group challenge of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 has ended with two of the queens leaving the competition after the split premiere. Screenshots from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — The girl group challenge of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 ended with two of the queens leaving the competition, as seen in the split premiere of the series.

In the first episode, Arizona Brandy of Pak Girls won the "BOOGSH" girl group challenge with Nicole Pardaux going home first.

The second batch of queens composed of Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Dee Dee Marie Holiday, Hana Beshie, ØV C--T, and Veruschka Levels.

They were tasked to do a photo shoot with a snake. Veruschka Levels won the mini-challenge, P20,000, and the power to arrange the sequence of queens in the girl group challenge.

They were joined by Irene and Celina Cercado of 4th Impact along with Moophs to produce their song "BOOGSH" as Vlyungangühveoux. They also walked the runway with the fringe category.

Dee Dee Marie Holiday and ØV C--T got positive feedback, but Bernie stood out from the crowd. The latter was praised for her simple yet clear verse, winning the maxi challenge to fetch P80,000 and the second Ru-badge of the season.

"You have just proven the world that you are a showgirl ... what I like about your verse is that it's simple, it's straight to the point at madaling matandaan," Kaladkaren said.

"Minsan, kahit 'yung simple lang mas naiintindihan mas maganda," Paolo Ballesteros added.

Veruschka Levels was safe while Hana Beshie and Astrid Mercury landed in the bottom. They battled it out in a lip sync performance of "Unleash The Diva" by 4th Impact with the latter going home first.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

