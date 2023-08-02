The heat is on as 'Drag Race Philippines' kicks off its second season with a girl group challenge. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus

MANILA — The heat is on as 'Drag Race Philippines' kicks off its second season with a girl group challenge.

In the first episode aired Wednesday, only six queens out of 12 were introduced: Arizona Brandy, Matilduh, Nicole Pardaux, Tiny Deluxe, M1ss Jade So, and Captivating Katkat.

The first batch of queens were tasked to do a photo shoot with a tarantula. Matilduh ranked first in the mini-challenge, winning P20,000 and the power to arrange the sequence of queens in the girl group challenge.

They were joined by Almira and Mylene Cercado of 4th Impact along with Moophs to produce their song "BOOGSH" as Pak Girls. They also walked the runway with the feathers category.

M1ss Jade So and Captivating Katkat got positive feedback, but Arizona Brandy stood out from the crowd. The latter was praised for her quirky verse and smart dream catcher look, winning the maxi challenge to fetch P80,000 and the first Ru-badge of the season.

"Tinodo mo talaga 'yung energy and parang binigay mo sa'min lahat, may reveal siya, lahat binigay niya," judge BJ Pascual said.

"This outfit is beautiful, I love the dream catcher idea and it's beautiful considering where you are today. This is 'Drag Race.' It's probably one of your dreams — you caught one of your dreams, and now the world, the universe, will get to know Arizona Brandy," Jiggly Caliente added.

Matilduh was safe while Tiny Deluxe and Nicole Pardaux landed in the bottom. They battled it out in a lip sync performance of "Here We Go" by 4th Impact with the latter going home first.

The other queens who weren't shown in the first episode are: Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Dee Dee Marie Holiday, Hana Beshie, ØV C--T, and Veruschka Levels.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

